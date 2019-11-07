22 girls graduate from “The Adjusted Crown” in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A group of young ladies from three Jonesboro Public Schools graduated on Wednesday, but not from school.
A mentoring program called The Adjusted Crown gave 22 girls the opportunity to learn about self-esteem, confidence, and many other life-learning lessons.
Schools involved included Jonesboro High School, Success Achievement Academy, and MicroSociety of Jonesboro.
After 10 weeks of being mentoring, the girls received a certificate and crown pin for their accomplishments.
“All of the girls did really really good. I’m really really proud. I really feel confident that they imparted with good wisdom," says organization owner Quiandrea Borders.
So far, 62 girls have gone through the program since last year, and they hope to continue in the spring semester.
