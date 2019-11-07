Homeless shelter receives $200,000 in grants

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A local homeless shelter has received thousands of dollars, now, they’re doing some much-needed improvements.
Mission Outreach in Paragould has received $200,000 from a grant program from the Arkansas Community and Economic Development Grant Program.
The money will be used to add an indoor sprinkler system, renovate living areas and remodel bathrooms.
Officials say one bathroom with several showers and toilets are completely out of order.
Currently, a total of 42 men, women and families are living in the facility. Eleven of which are children.
Executive director Cheri Peters says these improvements are about making the shelter feel more like home.
“We just want to make it as comfortable as we can for our clients and residents living here,” she says. “We want this to be their temporary home.”
In addition to the $200,000, the shelter has also saved money from donors. That total, $40,000 will also be added to the remodeling project.
Mission Outreach is hoping to start renovations in December.
