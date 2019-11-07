Jonesboro police investigating attempted hold-up at doughnut shop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a doughnut shop.
The attempted hold-up happened around 4:30 Thursday morning at Shipley’s Donuts, 2404 Red Wolf Blvd.
Sgt. Coleman told Region 8 News the suspect approached employees outside the building and confronted them.
When the workers went into the shop, they said the suspect ran away.
Police responded to the scene and interviewed the victims, but no arrests were made.
