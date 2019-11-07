Kennett Middle School raises $10,000 for Gold Star Family monument

Kennett, Mo. (KFVS) -Students at Kennett Middle School raised funds to honor Gold Star families.
Commander of VFW Post 5443 Phillip Greenway said there is a need for a Gold Star monument in Kennett.
“We simply forgot to thank those that lived all their life and suffered mom, dad, brother, sisters.”
A Gold Star Family is a family that lost a loved one during the war.
Greenway said they decided to reach out to Kennett Middle School to help raise money for the monument.
The school raised a total of $10,000 to pay for the monument.
A teacher at Kennett Middle, Tina Brown, is a Triple Gold Star Family Member.
Brown explained why they were for help.
“They pledged to pay half the price of the building of the monument, and they wanted to see if we wanted to do it as a community service.”
Brown rallied students from Student Council and the National Junior Honor Society.
"We came up with the idea of selling lemonade bottles of water with lemonade packets at our ball games," she said.
The students involved said being apart of this meant a lot.
“What people forget is the families that really paid an ultimate sacrifice by losing a loved one,” Dale Sutton said.
“It was good that I know that I helped put the thing up or put the monument up,” Tyra Luster also stated.
The lemonade sales raised $2,000. After Brown posted on Facebook about the fundraiser donations came pouring in.
“I think it’s important for our school to instill in the children that community service is important,” Brown said.
The monument will be located next to the Dunklin County Veterans Memorial downtown. It is expected to be up by Memorial Day next year.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.