Police investigating attempted child abduction in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an attempted child abduction on Tuesday, November 5.
According to Perryville police, the parents of an 11-year-old girl brought her to the police department on Wednesday night to report the incident.
They say the child was walking to school on Tuesday morning with a sibling, but the sibling left to return home for a forgotten item.
According to the child, she was approached by a white male driving a silver car, she identified it as a Chevy Cruze. The child described the man as being about 6-feet tall, balding on top with short, brownish hair on the sides in a buzz cut. He reportedly had a five o’clock shadow of a beard that was brownish gray in color as well.
The girl reported the man had missing teeth on the upper set of his mouth. He was in his late 30s to early 40s and was said to have a tattoo on his left hand and inner left wrist.
The girl said the man approached her after her sibling left and asked if she needed a ride. She was reluctant until the man said he knew her aunt.
Police say she did get into the vehicle with the suspect as he drove toward the school, but she said she became uncomfortable with the comments he made to her. When the vehicle stopped at a stop sign, she unlocked her door and got out.
According to police, the suspect and vehicle description in this incident match an incident reported to the police department on October 24. They say a man approached a female student on her way home from school in a silver car and tried to talk to her. The girl was uncomfortable and ran back to school.
The police department said it will be expanding its patrol area of school zones in an effort to ensure student safety, as well as working with the local schools to raise awareness of stranger danger.
Cpl. Jeri Cain, PIO for the Perryville Department, offered some tips for parents.
- Talk to your children about stranger danger
- Have a password between you that is only given out if someone else is to pick up your child. Explain to them if the person offering a ride doesn’t know the password, they don’t go
- If you child walks to and from school, know their route. Walk it with them and find someone you may know along the route that could be a safe haven for them if someone approaches them
- “See something, say something." Contact the police department immediately if your child has been approached by a stranger. The sooner there are officers in the area, the better chance of finding a suspect
Police ask that anyone with information regarding either of these incidents to contact PO Blake Wright or Det. Jordan Bain at 573-547-4546.
