Region 8 college to offer beer brewing course

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sometimes, the college class load can be over-bearing, but one course at Lyon College is bringing a new meaning to learn as you play.
Next spring, students at Lyon College will be able to choose Fermentation Science as a course. The upper-level course will teach Scots how to brew beer.
“The purpose is not to convert English majors into scientists. But, if we can find a way where people could see that science is relatable, that you could do science and something that’s isn’t completely abstract like stuff that isn’t in a textbook or is a lecture that would be great," Associate Professor Alexander Besser said.
Dr. Besser has been working on this course for the last year and it’s coming to fruition. The curriculum is still in the works, but for sure, students have to be 21 by the first day of that lab.
Lyon College will be the first private institution in the state to offer this course. No drinking will be allowed and the beer that will be made is not for sale. Besser says the beer will be for personal consumption, but it will be released well after the fact.
Students are already interested in the course and word got out before it was even offered.
“I’ve been looking at trying to increase STEM on campus. Trying to get not just biology students, but other students to participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics," Besser said.
Besser is no stranger to fermentation. He not only took a yeast lab while in grad school, but he also made beer. He will be the faculty advisor for a recently started brewing group called the “Bagpipe Brewing” club to get more interested in fermentation.
“Lyon is very much open to experimenting and trying new things," President of Bagpipe Brewing Zachary Ward said.
Ward says he’s just thankful to be on a campus that welcomes all ideas.
“Just being able to be in an environment that is open to allowing students to pursue what they are passionate about or try these new ideas, is very promising for students," Ward said.
Dr. Besser says the one thing he does not want the class to be viewed as is a making and drinking beer for class credit course. He says it is not that, this is definitely a science course.
