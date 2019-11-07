Studio on the Square to show Indie Memphis films in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco's Studio on the Square is planning some renovations. When it's all done not only will it look new, the theater will have a new guest.
Malco Theaters and Indie Memphis are partnering to create a one-of-a-kind theater for Memphis. When the Indie Memphis Film Festival officially wraps up Thursday, organizers anticipate more than 12,000 people will have seen the different movies. They’re hoping for a record.
The high point of the festival was an announcement letting people know more independent films are coming to Memphis.
“This is a city that appreciates art and music, and film goes hand and hand with that,” Indie Memphis Executive Director Ryan Watt said.
At the Festival, Indie Memphis announced Malco Theaters is letting it use one of the screens at Studio on the Square in Midtown full time to show more independent films.
“[Showtimes will be] four times a day Monday through Sunday,” Watt said. “People can now see our shows when it’s convenient to them.”
Watt said the Indie Memphis Cinema will open early next year after renovations at Studio on the Square are complete. He said people have been asking for this, and he saw the interest during a once-a-week Indie Memphis screening at the theater over the last year.
“We show one film every Wednesday night just to test the waters, and the audience keeps growing,” Watt said. “It’s been really good.”
In a statement, Malco President and COO David Tashie said, “We are pleased to be partnering with Indie-Memphis on a program that will allow them year-round use of one of the five screens at the Studio for specialized programming.”
