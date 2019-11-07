Wintry weather possible into the beginning of the week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chance of wintry weather coming through Region 8 on Monday is turning into a tough call for Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan.
Vaughan put out a blog post on Monday’s chances of seeing wintry weather.
As Ryan put it, "Is it going to snow? Well... the easy answer is, "it might"."
We have some energy coming in from the southwest that will enhance the precipitation while a strong cold front dives south with some brutally cold air. Most of this event will be plain 'ole rain.
As we go farther into the day Monday, the much colder air arrives and models have us switching to snow.
The GFS model has us switching to snow sooner in Region 8, but the Euro model has the changeover happening after sunset. Regardless, both are showing a switch to snow at some point.
One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM a number of ways:
- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).
-OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.
- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:
FACEBOOK:
TWITTER:
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.