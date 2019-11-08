A-State to host watch party for Marybeth Byrd, “The Voice”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is a long way from Jonesboro, Arkansas to Los Angeles, but Arkansas State University wants to cheer on a student who is competing on the national stage.
According to a Facebook post, a watch party will be held Nov. 11 for Marybeth Byrd at the Carl Reng Student Union Auditorium on campus.
Byrd, who is from Armorel, is participating in the NBC show, “The Voice.”
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., with a pre-show concert starting at 6:30 p.m.
“Come fill the auditorium, Red Wolves, so we can show our support for Marybeth," the post noted.
