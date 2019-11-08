6 Arkansas soccer advances to SEC Tournament title game

Top-seeded Arkansas Soccer (16-2-2, 8-1-1) downed the Florida Gators (11-8-1, 6-3-1) on Thursday night in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, 3-1. SEC Freshman of the Year Anna Podojil netted two goals in the second half to put Arkansas through to its fourth-straight SEC title game. The Razorbacks will be looking for their first tournament title in six appearances in program history when they face the winner of South Carolina and Vanderbilt on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.