Arkansas State men’s hoops travels to Ole Miss Friday

The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,208-1,167 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. A-State is now 44-48 all-time in season openers after opening at home for the first time since the 2014-15 season. A-State is 49-10 in home openers dating back to the 1961-62 season, 27-6 when the home opener is the season opener as well.