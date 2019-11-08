Arkansas State men’s hoops travels to Ole Miss Friday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State men’s basketball hits the road to face Ole Miss Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Oxford, Miss. The game can be seen on SEC Network+ while the radio broadcast will air on 107.9 KFIN and across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network.
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,208-1,167 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. A-State is now 44-48 all-time in season openers after opening at home for the first time since the 2014-15 season. A-State is 49-10 in home openers dating back to the 1961-62 season, 27-6 when the home opener is the season opener as well.
The Red Wolves face Ole Miss for the first time since the two teams met for the 2010-11 season opener. Friday’s game marks the first time A-State faces an SEC foe since meeting Alabama on December 21, 2016.
