Arkansas State women’s basketball travels to Tulsa Saturday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Red Wolves hit the road to face Tulsa at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game can be seen on TulsaHurricane.com (with subscription) while the radio broadcast will air on 95.3 The Ticket. A-State now has an all-time record of 25-21 in season openers and 40-6 in home openers after defeating Central Baptist 88-63 Wednesday night.
The Red Wolves own a 6-2 lead in the all-time series vs. Tulsa and claimed last season’s meeting 73-60 after overcoming a 16-point second-quarter deficit. A-State returns four of their five leading scorers from last season, including third-team All-Sun Belt honoree Peyton Martin. Jada Ford needs one three-pointer to tie for 10th all-time in program history in threes made, two to take sole possession of 10th.
Saturday’s game marks the fourth straight season A-State and Tulsa have competed on the hardwood. A Red Wolves win would move the team to 2-0 on the season for the 16th time in program history and for the first time since 2015-16.
