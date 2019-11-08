Arkansas State women’s basketball travels to Tulsa Saturday

The Red Wolves hit the road to face Tulsa at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game can be seen on TulsaHurricane.com (with subscription) while the radio broadcast will air on 95.3 The Ticket. A-State now has an all-time record of 25-21 in season openers and 40-6 in home openers after defeating Central Baptist 88-63 Wednesday night.