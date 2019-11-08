Bracket set for 61st Williams Baptist University Tournament

Press Release from Williams Baptist University Athletics
The seeds have been announced for the 2019 Williams Baptist University High School Tournament, which begins Monday, December 2. On the girls' side, nine-time tournament champion Marmaduke High School claims the top seed, while Westside High School earns the top honors on the boys' side. Westside has won one WBU Tournament championship.
Joining Marmaduke on the girls' bracket are (2) Tuckerman, (3) Viola, (4) Pocahontas, (5) Walnut Ridge, (6) Corning, (7) Westside, (8) Sloan-Hendrix, (9) Hillcrest, (10) Bay and (11) Maynard. The top five seeds will receive a bye through the first round.
The top-seeded Westside boys are followed by (2) Tuckerman, (3) Hillcrest, (4) Bay, (5) Viola, (6) Pocahontas, (7) Riverside, (8) Marmaduke, (9) Corning, (10) Walnut Ridge, (11) Sloan-Hendrix and (12) Maynard. The top four seeds will receive a bye through the first round.
The games will be played beginning on Dec 2, with the championships being played on Saturday, Dec. 7. All games will be played at the Southerland-Mabee Center on the WBU campus in Walnut Ridge, Ark. You can follow the tournament daily with updates at http://www.wbueagles.com/High_School_Tournament/High_School_Tournament
