Cold Start to the Weekend

Temperatures barely made it into the 40s today, so it won’t take long for temperatures to fall this evening. We’ll be near freezing as early as 7-8 PM. Wind won’t be an issue like it was last night. We warm up into the mid-50s Saturday afternoon and the mid-60s Sunday afternoon under sunny skies. Our next rain chance is still on Monday, with rain ending as snow or sleet for some. As we’ve been saying for a few days, this isn’t going to be a big winter weather event for us. The change from rain to sleet or snow would happen during the afternoon, but we’re not expecting road issues. The COLD remains the big story next week. Temperatures drop throughout the day Monday. We’ll be in the low 20s/upper teens to start Tuesday and Wednesday.