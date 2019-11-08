FFN Game of the Week preview: Osceola vs. Newport

FFN Game of the Week preview: Newport at Osceola
By Chris Hudgison | November 7, 2019 at 11:31 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 11:31 PM

Week 11 of Football Friday Night is headlined by not one but two Games of the Week. One of the matchups pits Westside vs. Gosnell for the 4A-3 title.

The 3A-3 championship will be decided by a pair of 8-1 teams. Newport makes the trek to Mississippi County to face Osceola. Hear from both squads ahead of the clash that’ll determine a #1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the 3A playoffs. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Seminole Stadium.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night (11/8/19)

Game of the Week: Newport at Osceola

Game of the Week: Gosnell at Westside

Batesville at Valley View

Nettleton at Wynne

Forrest City at Blytheville

Paragould at Greene County Tech

Rivercrest at Brookland

Highland at Pocahontas

Southside at Bald Knob

Manila at Harrisburg

Football Thursday Night highlights

