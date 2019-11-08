FFN Game of the Week preview: Osceola vs. Newport

Week 11 of Football Friday Night is headlined by not one but two Games of the Week. One of the matchups pits Westside vs. Gosnell for the 4A-3 title.
The 3A-3 championship will be decided by a pair of 8-1 teams. Newport makes the trek to Mississippi County to face Osceola. Hear from both squads ahead of the clash that’ll determine a #1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the 3A playoffs. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Seminole Stadium.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night (11/8/19)
Game of the Week: Newport at Osceola
Game of the Week: Gosnell at Westside
Batesville at Valley View
Nettleton at Wynne
Forrest City at Blytheville
Paragould at Greene County Tech
Rivercrest at Brookland
Highland at Pocahontas
Southside at Bald Knob
Manila at Harrisburg
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.