Football Friday Night (11/8/19)

Football Friday Night (11/8/19)
FFN seal (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | November 7, 2019 at 11:44 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 11:44 PM

The final week of the regular season means games on Thursday and Friday night. Week 11 of Football Friday Night is headlined by not one but two Games of the Week. One of the matchups pits Westside vs. Gosnell for the 4A-3 title. The other GOW is 8-1 Newport at 8-1 Osceola for the 3A-3 spoils. Both games will determine a first round bye and homefield advantage in the state playoffs.

Watch Football Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

SEE ALL NOVEMBER 7TH & 8TH SCORES HERE

CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 6A EAST | 5A EAST | 3-4A | 2-4A | 3-3A | 2-3A | 6-2A | 3-2A

Football Friday Night (11/8/19)

Game of the Week: Newport at Osceola

Game of the Week: Gosnell at Westside

Batesville at Valley View

Nettleton at Wynne

Forrest City at Blytheville

Paragould at Greene County Tech

Rivercrest at Brookland

Highland at Pocahontas

Southside at Bald Knob

Manila at Harrisburg

Football Thursday Night highlights

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.