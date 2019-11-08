The final week of the regular season means games on Thursday and Friday night. Week 11 of Football Friday Night is headlined by not one but two Games of the Week. One of the matchups pits Westside vs. Gosnell for the 4A-3 title. The other GOW is 8-1 Newport at 8-1 Osceola for the 3A-3 spoils. Both games will determine a first round bye and homefield advantage in the state playoffs.
Football Friday Night (11/8/19)
Game of the Week: Newport at Osceola
Game of the Week: Gosnell at Westside
Batesville at Valley View
Nettleton at Wynne
Forrest City at Blytheville
Paragould at Greene County Tech
Rivercrest at Brookland
Highland at Pocahontas
Southside at Bald Knob
Manila at Harrisburg
