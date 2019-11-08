Football Friday Night (11/8/19)

The final week of the regular season means games on Thursday and Friday night. Week 11 of Football Friday Night is headlined by not one but two Games of the Week. One of the matchups pits Westside vs. Gosnell for the 4A-3 title. The other GOW is 8-1 Newport at 8-1 Osceola for the 3A-3 spoils. Both games will determine a first round bye and homefield advantage in the state playoffs.