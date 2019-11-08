Former Arkansas State QB Justice Hansen signs deal with Saskatchewan Roughriders

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolves passing connection will reunite north of the border.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Friday that they have added Justice Hansen to the practice roster. The Roughriders selected his teammate Justin McInnis in the 1st round of the CFL Draft this summer.
Hansen gets a CFL look after several opportunities in NFL Rookie Minicamps. The Oklahoma native participated in workouts with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers in May.
Justice was the 2018 Sun Belt Player of the Year after leading the conference in total offense, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. He’s the Arkansas State all-time leader with 83 passing touchdowns. Hansen is one of just two A-State QBs to throw for more than 10,000 yards in a career.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.