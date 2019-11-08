Gr8 Job: Varner retires after 34 years with sheriff’s office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime investigator with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office was honored Thursday for his years of service to the agency as well as to the community.
According to a post on the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Captain John Varner retired Thursday after 34 years with the department.
Varner started as a detention officer in 1985, then became a sheriff’s deputy. From there, he went to work as an investigator with the CCSO and later became the head of the Criminal Investigation Division, the post noted.
“John’s 34 years of service is a testament to his dedication to serving his community, setting the bar for future generations. Help us congratulate Captain John Varner on his retirement as well as help us thank him for his years of dedication and service,” officials said in a post.
