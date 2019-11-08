Hoxie Schools create statewide curriculum that tells their integration history

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 school has been working with the Arkansas Department of Education to help tell an important part of their history.
Hoxie School District held a presentation for Hoxie the First Stand board members Thursday on the new curriculum over the Hoxie 21.
The lessons go through Hoxie’s history as one of the first schools in the state to desegregate.
Teachers at Hoxie School District have been working with the Department of Education since May to create the curriculum.
Angie Abbott is one of the teachers who helped write the lessons. She said one of their goals was to make it easy to combine with other lesson plans.
“We have tried to integrate what was going on in Arkansas during this time and we also looked at a timeline of what was going on in the nation, so that when the teachers are teaching it they can compare and contrast what was going on in the nation,” said Abbott.
The lesson plans are available for 4-12 grades statewide online at the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education website.
There are currently eight lessons, but they do have plans to add more in the future.
Hoxie the First Stand board members said Thursday the Department of Education is also working with other schools throughout the state to create lessons on their part in Arkansas’ integration.
Once officials have the lessons from all of the schools they’re working with, they plan to roll out a complete curriculum, possibly at the start of the fall 2020 school year.
To learn more about Hoxie the First Stand, you can visit their Facebook page here or visit their website here.
