Jonesboro A&P Commission approves funding for over 30 organizations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission approved funding for over 32 organizations on Thursday.
The annual funding cycle takes money raised from the hotel tax, and awards grants to organizations and projects that bring tourism to Jonesboro.
Chairman of the A&P Commission Jerry Morgan said there were some new things to consider during this year’s cycle.
“What’s exciting about this year’s cycle is we have the convention center that’s fixing to open in September, so we’ve got a whole list of conventions starting next year that we’ve never had in Jonesboro before," said Morgan. “So this is something we’ve talked about, we’ve dreamed about as a city for over 20 years, and it’s finally coming to fruition.”
Morgan said the commission did have to cut into some existing funding for convention costs, but they hope it will all go back into Jonesboro’s economy.
