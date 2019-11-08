JPD reports fewer crimes in October 2019 than in October 2018

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crime in Jonesboro drifted downward slightly during October, according to the police department’s monthly report.
Last month, the department received 1,229 crime reports. That’s 47 fewer than the same time in 2018.
So far this year, JPD officers investigated 12,192 NIBRS reportable offenses. That’s down from 12,267 during the same time last year.
Property crimes made up the bulk, with 40% (or 489) of the total crimes reported in October.
Officers investigated 45 crimes against persons, including 33 reports of aggravated assaults, up 32% during the same month last year.
Property crimes decreased by 16%. Shoplifting saw the greatest drop with 19 fewer incidents reported.
Stolen property offenses, however, ticked up 83% with five more incidents over the same time last year.
