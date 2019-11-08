Local Eagle Scout creates drop-off for retired American flags

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Eagle Scout here in Region 8 is doing his part to make sure American flags are properly retired.
Alex Beck is a Eagle Scout with Troop 138.
This year, he’s created flag boxes for people to drop off American flags that need to be retired.
Alex got the idea to start this program in class one day, when he realized not many people know there is a proper way to retire an old flag.
Alex built the drop-off boxes himself, and collects the flags to go through the proper ceremony.
Alex said this is just a small way he can give back to his country.
″It’s a sign of respect and that’s something this country they don’t show like they used to," said Beck.
Alex has collected over 500 flags so far, and plans to hold a flag retiring ceremony in March at Crowley’s Ridge State Park.
The flag boxes can be found at the Lawrence and Greene County courthouses, and in Lake City.
Alex said he has also gotten requests from people in Little Rock to build flag boxes for their area.
If you would like to learn more about how to properly retire an American flag yourself, you can find that information here.
