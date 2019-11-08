20 Lyon women’s hoops puts 101 on the board in season opener

Press Release from Lyon Athletics
The 20th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team got off to a fast start to begin its season as the Scots hit the century mark in a 101-30 victory over Champion Christian College on ‘Furry Frenzy Toy Toss Night.’ Madison Riley and Jade Giron paced the Scots with 20 and 18 points, respectively.
Lyon jumped out to an early 8-0 lead over the visiting Tigers through the first three minutes of the game, but the loudest cheer of the night came on a three-pointer by Liz Henderson at the 7:25 mark as stuffed animals flooded the court after the first made field goal by the Scots. The toys that were tossed out on the court will be donated to the United Way’s Angel Tree program.
After the court was cleared from the stuffed animals, the Scots went right back to work and extended their lead to 19 points at 24-5 on a layup by Giron with 1:26 left in the quarter. CCC answered back with a 5-0 run to trim the deficit to 14, but a three-pointer by Kaleah Davis gave the Scots a 28-10 lead after the first quarter.
The Scots pushed their lead to as many as 30 points midway through the second quarter as a layup by Riley put Lyon ahead, 47-17. Lyon continued to pull away from CCC and took a 61-21 lead into halftime on a layup by Giron just before the buzzer.
It was all Lyon in the second half as the Scots outscored the Tigers, 40-9, over the final two quarters. Lyon locked down defensively in the second half as CCC scored just one field goal over the final 20 minutes of the game.
Marleigh Dodson, Katie Turner and Henderson all added 11 points each in the win. Janiya Gilliam finished with a team-high 12 points for CCC.
The No. 20 Scots will travel to the College of Ozarks Classic in Point Lookout, Mo., on Nov. 15-16. The Scots will face John Brown on Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. before taking on the host, Lady Bobcats, on Nov. 16 at 4 p.m.
