Mo. Governor highlights resources for veterans

MISSOURI (KFVS) - On Friday, Nov. 8, Missouri Governor Mike Parson spoke on honoring veterans and highlighted resources for those who have served and are currently serving.
“As we honor our military members for their service, I’d like to commend the partnerships, programs, and resources our state has in place for veterans,” Governor Parson said. “We’re proud of the great work of our agencies to support those who have served our country, and we will continue working to make Missouri the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation.”
Missouri has several resources for veterans.
Parson touched on the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) which helps veterans understand their rights, access to benefits and how to access further programs.
MVC has four veterans homes in Warrensburg, St. James, St. Louis and Mexico, Mo.
The Missouri State Board of Nursing collaborates with military to provide education, training and service, Parson said.
The board recently licensed its 100th person through the U.S. Air Force’s education and training program.
Other State Programs and Resources
- Missouri Department of Economic Development: Office of the Missouri Military Advocate
- Missouri Department of Mental Health: Veterans Mental Health Services Office
- Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education: Veterans training and education programs, Troops to Teachers program, and Honorary High School Diplomas
- Missouri Department of Corrections: Veterans program in seven Missouri correctional facilities
- Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations: Offers employment and training services to veterans and transitioning service members through the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and provides unemployment benefits to eligible spouses of active or reserve military personnel
- Missouri Department of Revenue: Military liaison to assist military personnel with taxation, motor vehicle, and drivers licensing questions
- Missouri Department of Conservation: Free hunting and fishing licenses available to disabled veterans
