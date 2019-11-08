Modern gun hunting season to start Saturday in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday marks the beginning of modern gun deer hunting season in Arkansas.
Arkansas Game and Fish say an estimated 300,000 hunters will be in the woods.
The statewide bag limit is six deer. No more than two of those can be bucks. However, this can vary depending on what zone the hunter is in.
The length of modern gun season also depends on the zone. You can find all the information about each specific zone by clicking here.
Chronic wasting disease continues to be a big concern for AGFC. Since Sept. 15, there have been 619 cases of the disease found in deer and elk, according to the Game and Fish Commission.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease, that was first discovered in Arkansas in February 2016. Testing later determined that the disease has likely been in the state for decades before being detected.
