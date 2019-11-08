Over 500 veterans honored at annual luncheon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Veterans Day is Monday, and students at Nettleton High School chose to honor our veterans early with their annual luncheon Friday.
Nettleton’s EAST program has been hosting the “Land That I Love” luncheon for over 10 years now.
Emily Herron is a senior at Nettleton, she’s helped set up the program the past four years.
She says taking the time to talk with and thank the veterans is one of the most important things you can do for Veterans Day.
“These veterans don’t get enough appreciation or what they’ve done and their service doesn’t go unnoticed, and we just want to let them know that," said Herron. "I think this is one of the most important projects that Nettleton EAST puts on.”
Over 500 veterans showed up for the luncheon Friday, and this year, several students performed to show their appreciation to our veterans.
