Suspect wanted in Aniah Blanchard case captured

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSFA) - The man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard was taken into custody late Thursday night in Florida.
Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, was wanted on a first-degree kidnapping charge.
According to the Auburn Police Division, members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office took Yazeed into custody in Pensacola.
Maj. Andrew Hobbs with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest took place around 11 p.m. on Pine Forest Road near Interstate 10.
According to the U.S. Marshals, when they found Yazeed he didn’t comply with verbal commands.
“The Task Force members then had to physically remove him from his hiding spot,” said Inspector Dominic Guadagnoli.
Video from the scene showed Yazeed being put into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Yazeed is being held in the Escambia County Jail pending extradition to Lee County, according to Auburn police. The jail website indicates Yazeed was booked into the jail around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
On Thursday, Auburn Police issued an arrest warrant for first-degree kidnapping for Yazeed in connection with Blanchard’s case.
“Further investigation and analysis of evidence has determined that Yazeed was at the same location Blanchard was last seen and is involved in taking Aniah against her will,” Register said during a news conference.
Prior to his arrest he was out of jail on bond for attempted murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with a February case out of Montgomery. Before noon on Thursday, Montgomery District Court Judge Pamela Higgins revoked his combined $280,000 bond and ordered his arrest.
Blanchard, 19, who lives in Auburn, has been missing for more than two weeks. She was reported missing on Oct. 24. Auburn police said she spoke with a friend just before midnight the night before. It was the last time anyone has heard from her.
Auburn police released surveillance video of Blanchard inside a convenience store on the night of Oct. 23 on South College Street. They said it was recorded just before her SUV was seen traveling southbound on South College Street and was the last place she had been seen.
Auburn police later released two photos of a man, also captured on surveillance video inside the store, who they called a “person of interest”. The man was identified Thursday as Yazeed.
Blanchard’s Honda CR-V was found Friday, Oct. 25 at a Montgomery apartment complex not far from busy Atlanta Highway. It had fresh damage along its passenger side. Days later on Oct. 31, police confirmed evidence found inside the vehicle indicated she had been harmed.
Blanchard is a native of Homewood and a student at Southern Union State Community College in Lee County. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.
A reward totaling $105,000 from multiple sources has been pledged toward the effort to find her.
