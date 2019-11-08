Tuckerman students march for veterans

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Tuckerman held their fourth annual Armed Services Memorial Veterans Ceremony Friday.
Veterans and first responders got treated to a breakfast, sponsored by the History Club students at Tuckerman High School.
After that, 100 students participated in a flag march to honor all veterans.
Veteran Eddie Nagel has been a part of the ceremony every year.
Nagel thinks the best part is seeing the students participate.
"Getting the kids involved and letting them see the civics and understand the service is just great," says Nagel.
The service included a roll call of Armed Servicemen, a hoisting of service flags, followed with a closing of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.