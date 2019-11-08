Woman killed in head-on collision

KOSHKONONG, Mo. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died when her car collided head-on with a semi-truck driven by a Jonesboro man.
The crash happened at 6:42 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 63 in Koshkonong, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Carolyn J. Edwards, 48, of Thayer was southbound when her 2017 Kia Rio crossed the centerline and struck a 2016 Freightliner driven by Steven A. Chamness, 47, of Jonesboro.
The MSHP Major Crash Investigation Unit, along with the Oregon Sheriff’s Department, Thayer Police Department, and the Thayer and Koshkonong Fire Departments all responded to the scene.
At 8:04 p.m., Oregon County Assistant Coroner Rob Clary pronounced Edwards dead at the scene.
