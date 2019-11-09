Arkansas State women’s soccer advances to Sun Belt Championship Game

FOLEY, Ala. (KAIT) - Arkansas State is making history on the pitch.
Hailey Furio’s goal in the 88th minute was the decider Friday in a 1-0 win over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals. The Red Wolves advance to the conference title game for the first time in program history.
Megan McClure was perfect in net, recording 5 saves in the victory. Brian Dooley’s crew improve to 12-5-4 on the season.
They will face either South Alabama or Georgia State for the SBC championship Sunday at 1:00pm on ESPN+. The winner of that matchup receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.
