Brackets revealed for 2019 Arkansas High School Football Playoffs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Road to War Memorial begins November 15th for NEA football teams.
The Arkansas Activities Association has revealed the state playoff brackets for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, & 2A.
6A State Football Playoffs
November 15th - 1st Round
El Dorado at Jonesboro
Siloam Springs at Marion
November 22nd - Quarterfinals
West Memphis vs. Lake Hamilton/Sylvan Hills winner
Searcy vs. Sheridan/Pine Bluff winner
5A State Football Playoffs
November 15th - 1st Round
Morrilton at Valley View
Alma at Forrest City
Wynne at Vilonia
Batesville at Harrison
4A State Football Playoffs
November 15th - 1st Round
Gravette at Pocahontas
Star City at Southside
Mena at Gosnell
Trumann at Robinson
Rivercrest at Nashville
DeWitt at Riverview
November 22nd - 2nd Round
Westside vs. Hamburg/Prairie Grove winner
3A State Football Playoffs
November 15th - 1st Round
Drew Central at Hoxie
Yellville-Summit at Newport
Genoa Central at Harding Academy
Harrisburg at Atkins
Melbourne at Centerpoint
Walnut Ridge at Glen Rose
November 22nd - 2nd Round
Osceola vs. Mountain View/Greenland winner
2A State Football Playoffs
November 15th - 1st Round
Hector at East Poinsett County
Cutter Morning Star at McCrory
Rector at Gurdon
Earle at Mountain Pine
Marked Tree at Foreman
November 22nd - 2nd Round
Salem vs. Parkers Chapel/Poyen winner
