Brackets revealed for 2019 Arkansas High School Football Playoffs

Brackets revealed for 2019 Arkansas High School Football Playoffs
By Chris Hudgison | November 9, 2019 at 11:13 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 11:13 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Road to War Memorial begins November 15th for NEA football teams.

The Arkansas Activities Association has revealed the state playoff brackets for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, & 2A.

6A State Football Playoffs

See entire bracket here

November 15th - 1st Round

El Dorado at Jonesboro

Siloam Springs at Marion

November 22nd - Quarterfinals

West Memphis vs. Lake Hamilton/Sylvan Hills winner

Searcy vs. Sheridan/Pine Bluff winner

5A State Football Playoffs

See entire bracket here

November 15th - 1st Round

Morrilton at Valley View

Alma at Forrest City

Wynne at Vilonia

Batesville at Harrison

4A State Football Playoffs

See entire bracket here

November 15th - 1st Round

Gravette at Pocahontas

Star City at Southside

Mena at Gosnell

Trumann at Robinson

Rivercrest at Nashville

DeWitt at Riverview

November 22nd - 2nd Round

Westside vs. Hamburg/Prairie Grove winner

3A State Football Playoffs

See entire bracket here

November 15th - 1st Round

Drew Central at Hoxie

Yellville-Summit at Newport

Genoa Central at Harding Academy

Harrisburg at Atkins

Melbourne at Centerpoint

Walnut Ridge at Glen Rose

November 22nd - 2nd Round

Osceola vs. Mountain View/Greenland winner

2A State Football Playoffs

See entire bracket here

November 15th - 1st Round

Hector at East Poinsett County

Cutter Morning Star at McCrory

Rector at Gurdon

Earle at Mountain Pine

Marked Tree at Foreman

November 22nd - 2nd Round

Salem vs. Parkers Chapel/Poyen winner

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.