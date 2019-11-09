Jonesboro police respond to robbery at Dollar General

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are responding to a robbery at the Dollar General store in the 1600 block of North Church Street, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Officers got a call around 8 p.m. about the robbery.
Details are scarce but anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or 870-935-STOP.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
