Jonesboro police respond to robbery at Dollar General

By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 8, 2019 at 8:13 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 8:21 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are responding to a robbery at the Dollar General store in the 1600 block of North Church Street, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Officers got a call around 8 p.m. about the robbery.

Details are scarce but anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or 870-935-STOP.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

