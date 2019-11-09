Lit’l Bita Christmas back with annual arts and crafts show

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The holiday season isn’t quite official for the Red Wolves Foundation at A-State until one special event, the annual Lit’l Bita Christmas Arts and Craft show.
The show is going on 33 years now and all proceeds go to providing athletes with scholarships. One event coordinator says it gets bigger and better each year.
“It actually started 33 years ago in 1987, when legendary Coach Bill Templeton started the idea and started with 20 crafters here at the Convocation Center at that time. It has grown every year since and we are now have over 200 vendors and over 250 booths of arts and crafts,” Lit’l Bita coordinator, Gina Winchester said.
There are plenty of ornaments, tree-toppers and all things Christmas available to purchase. Vendors also have plenty homemade-foods and different crafts to choose from.
And everyone’s favorite, Santa Claus, is also taking pictures with the little ones throughout the weekend.
The hours for Saturday are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and for Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
