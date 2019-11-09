One killed, three injured in three-vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man was killed and three others were injured Friday in a three-vehicle crash in Greene County, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
Joshua Garmroth, 34, of Paragould was driving north in a 2006 Ford Expedition on Highway 135 and County Road 144 around 2:10 p.m. Nov. 8 when the crash happened.
According to ASP, a 2016 Ford Edge which was going south on Highway 135, crossed the center line over a hill and sideswiped a 2011 Ford Edge, going north.
From there, the 2016 Ford Edge continued going southeast and struck the Ford Expedition head-on, ASP said.
Two passengers in the Expedition, as well as the driver of the 2016 Ford Edge, were taken to hospitals in Jonesboro and Memphis.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
