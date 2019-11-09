Turnovers costly as Arkansas State men’s hoops falls at Ole Miss

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Ole Miss forced 23 turnovers and held the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to 32.6 percent (15-46) from the field as the Red Wolves were defeated by the Rebels 71-43 Friday in non-conference action.
A-State drops to 1-1 on the season while Ole Miss starts their season 1-0. Ole Miss stifled the Red Wolves scoring attack as A-State was held scoreless for two or more minutes six times in the game, four of which came in the first half.
J.J. Matthews and Canberk Kus each posted double-figures for the second time in as many games to lead A-State. Kobe Wilson (8) and Jerry Johnson Jr. (5) added 13 points off the bench. Marquis Eaton had six rebounds and five assists. Devontae Shuler had a game-high 20 points to pace Ole Miss.
Sixteen first half turnovers resulted in 13 points off turnovers for the Rebels and A-State shot 35 percent (7-20) from the field to see a 20-point halftime deficit. The Red Wolves limited Ole Miss to 44 percent (15-34) shooting in the first 20 minutes, but Ole Miss outscored the Rebels 8-0 in second chance points behind eight offensive rebounds.
Ole Miss held A-State scoreless the first 3:31 of the second half and later led 50-21 with 13:54 to play. The Red Wolves forced three-consecutive turnovers to spark an 8-0 run to get within 21, but the Rebels led by 22-plus points the remainder of the game.
The Red Wolves finished with 12 assists on 15 made field goals and added 11 steals. A-State was 6-of-19 (.316) from 3-point range and 7-of-12 (.583) at the free throw line. Ole Miss shot 44.6 percent (25-56) overall, knocking down 8-of-26 (.308) beyond the arc. The Rebels converted 13-of-20 (.650) at the charity stripe.
Ole Miss won the battle of the boards 40-28, including 11 offensive rebounds for 12 second chance points. The Rebels outscored A-State 30-14 in the paint and 21-13 off turnovers.
A-State returns to First National Bank Arena to host the Red Wolves Classic Nov. 14-17. A-State will take on VMI, UC Davis and Idaho in the round-robin format tournament with games on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (astatemb).
