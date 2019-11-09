Two arrested several charges during joint investigation in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Sikeston, Mo. men have been arrested after a joint investigation on Thursday, Nov. 7.
According to police, Sikeston DPS received information from the Illinois Intelligence Center a suspect in connection to a homicide in Carbondale, believed to be living in Sikeston, Mo.
On Nov. 7, a search warrant was issued for an apartment on Welter Street. The people in the apartment exited peacefully.
Two firearms and heroin, crack cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana valued at $15,000 were home in the apartment.
Officers arrested Tyren Jawan Johnson, 21, of Sikeston, Mo. on first-degree murder charges in connection to the Carbondale, Ill. homicide. His bond was set at $2,000,000.
Eric Curtis, 20, of Charleston, Mo. was also arrested and charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. No bond has been set for Curtis.
More charges are pending for Johnson.
There were also other adults in the apartment, as well as, a three-month-old child. Investigators are seeking charges on the mother for endangering the welfare of a child.
