A-State soccer drops Sun Belt Conference title game 5-1 to South Alabama

In the 43rd minute, Arkansas State pulled within 3-1, when Sophia Restrepo dribbled through two South Alabama defenders to send a perfect pass to Bailey Gellis. Gellis then placed a beautiful through ball to Sarah Sodoma. Sodoma then gathered to take a shot at the net which ricocheted off the hands of the South Alabama goal keeper Justice Stanford. However, Sodoma gathered again, when she launched a shot off her right foot to find the back of the net, through the right corner.