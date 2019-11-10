A-State soccer drops Sun Belt Conference title game 5-1 to South Alabama

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
FOLEY, ALA. (11/10/19) – The Arkansas State Women’s Soccer team saw its season come to a close Sunday afternoon as it dropped a 5-1 contest to No.1 South Alabama, in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game at the Foley Sports and Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala.
Following the loss, the Red Wolves will conclude their season with an 11-6-4 record as South Alabama will advance to the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament, clinching its sixth Sun Belt conference tournament title in the last seven years.
In the 43rd minute, Arkansas State pulled within 3-1, when Sophia Restrepo dribbled through two South Alabama defenders to send a perfect pass to Bailey Gellis. Gellis then placed a beautiful through ball to Sarah Sodoma. Sodoma then gathered to take a shot at the net which ricocheted off the hands of the South Alabama goal keeper Justice Stanford. However, Sodoma gathered again, when she launched a shot off her right foot to find the back of the net, through the right corner.
South Alabama controlled the run of play from start to finish as they scored three times in 25 minutes, in the first half. The Jaguars tacked on two more goals in the 49th and 50th minute to extend its lead 5-1.
Manchester, Mo., native Sodoma controlled much of the tempo for the Red Wolves offensively, as she took three shots while Gellis added to the stat sheet with two. Hannah Maupin, Haley Husted and Sophia Restrepo each took one.
Junior Megan McClure and freshman Noel Miller each made three saves for Arkansas State while Stanford made one for South Alabama. The Jaguars outshot the Red Wolves 20-8 and had a 11-4 edge in shots on goal.
For the latest on A-State Soccer follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Soccer Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer) and Instagram (AStateSoccer).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.