Celebrity Waiter fundraiser held in Greene County, helps non-profit groups

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The Greene County Community Fund had its first Celebrity Waiter fundraiser on Saturday evening.
The event featured well-known, local public figures, like our very-own Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan.
Proceeds from the event will benefit 15 organizations within Greene County, which the Executive Director says they heavily depend on.
“If it was not for the local citizens, businesses, and industries who gave throughout the year to the Greene County Community Fund, those non-profits would probably cease to exist through this area," says Lauria Baker.
The 2020 funding goal is to have close to $300,000.
