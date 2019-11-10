Faces for Foster Care making a difference in the foster care system

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -'Tis the season of giving-- and one organization did just that to make sure each child in the Craighead County foster care system has a Christmas present this year.
Faces for Foster Care held its first event on Saturday in The Mall at Turtle Creek.
Those who donated money, gift cards, or toys for children in foster care received free facials from professional make-up artists.
The event coordinator says she hopes to continue doing this in upcoming years and even expanding it.
“If we get enough donations, I will expand it,” says LaManda Bowlin. “I’ve talked to someone from Poinsett County and they told me they are taken care of this year.”
If you missed this event and would like to donate to the foster care system, you can drop off money, toys, gift cards and new car seats to any local Department of Human Services location.
