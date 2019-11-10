Four Red Wolves highlight Sun Belt soccer All-Tournament team

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
FOLEY, ALA. (11/10/19) – After competing in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship game for the first time in school history, Megan McClure, Hailey Furio, Sarah Sodoma and Olivia Smith were named to the 2019 Sun Belt All-Tournament Team.
Webster Groves, Mo., native McClure had a phenomenal three-game performance, where she registered two shutout victories and made a combined 12 saves.
Naperville, ill., native, Furio finished the tournament with three shots on target as she nailed the game-winning goal, in the 88th minute, of the Red Wolves 1-0 victory over Louisiana.
Manchester, Mo., native Sodoma finished tournament action with five shots, three of which landed on target as she found the back of the net once. Sodoma buried the game-winning PK, as the Red Wolves advanced to the semifinals on a 4-1 pk victory over Texas State.
High Ridge, Mo, native Smith, registered 211 very effective minutes defensively for the Red Wolves and she also played a big role in helping the Red Wolves offensively by taking six shots as four of them landed on target.
Sun Belt All-Tournament Team
Hailey Furio, Arkansas State
Megan McClure, Arkansas State
Olivia Smith, Arkansas State
Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State
Brooke Shank, Georgia State
Gwen Mummert, Louisiana
Tabea Griss, South Alabama
Justice Stanford, South Alabama
Brenna McPartlan, South Alabama
Moa Öhman, South Alabama
Sun Belt Tournament Most Outstanding Player Briana Morris, South Alabama
