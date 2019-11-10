Hundreds participate in Jonesboro Veterans Day parade

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Hundreds of people waved their flags to show thanks and love to our veterans in Downtown Jonesboro.
Bands, ROTC groups, and organizations from Craighead County marched down South Main Street on Saturday morning for the Veterans Day parade.
This year’s theme is “Saluting Our Doughboy Veterans of World War I- War to End All Wars.”
One Jonesboro veteran says he appreciates how wholehearted the city of Jonesboro is for supporting the veterans.
“The citizens of Jonesboro are very patriotic. We have a patriotic city and I like it,” says veteran Carl Mosby.
Although Veterans Day is officially on Monday, many schools and organizations have already held lunches and ceremonies to show their appreciation to our veterans.
