Lyon win streak snapped in defensive struggle against Arizona Christian

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
BATESVILLE, Ark. – Coming off a big, 18-14, win at then-No. 12 Ottawa-Arizona, the Lyon College football team looked to keep in the hunt for at least a share of the Sooner Athletic Conference title and a potential playoff berth as the Scots welcomed Arizona Christian to town on Saturday for Senior Day. The Scots fell just short as the Firestorm snuck away with a 9-7 victory.
Lyon College fell to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the SAC, while ACU improved to 5-4 (5-2 SAC).
Prior to the game against the Firestorm, the Scots honored 11 players – Emetrious Scott, Josh Sierra, Reace Kinley, Jake Wilson, Jose Abel, Sam Taylor, Jonathan Hicks, Jacob Heinrich, Jacob Reithemeyer, Austin Murphy and Kareem Warren – as part of the program's Senior Day recognition.
The game opened up as a defensive battle as the score remained scoreless after the first half. The Firestorm struck first during the Scots' second possession of the second half. After an ACU punt, a pair of penalties put the Scots deep inside their own territory. Down by their own goal line, the Scots tried to run the ball to gain some yardage, but ACU was able to tackle Dakota Braswell in the backfield for a safety.
The Firestorm added to their total following a Scots' turnover. After recovering a fumble on the Scots' 20-yard line, Alias Sturges caught a pass from Tyler Duncan for nine yards before Duncan picked up another 10 on a quarterback keeper. Aidan Quinn finished off the drive with a one-yard run to extend the ACU lead to 9-0 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Lyon trimmed the deficit to two points with a scoring drive late in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Bradford got the drive started with a 21-yard pass to Scott before he found Jeremiah Bigham for another six yards. After a pair of incompletions, Bradford connected with Orreon Finley for a 29-yard touchdown. The touchdown pass to Finley gave Bradford 1,845 passing yards this year, which broke Cody Jones' single-season passing yard record of 1,813 yards, which he threw for during the 2017 season.
The Scots attempted to complete their comeback during their final drive of the game, but the Firestorm forced another turnover and held on for the two-point win.
Bradford completed 18-of-38 passes for 203 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Scott finished with a team-high 79 receiving yards on five catches.
Jonathan Hicks and Sam Taylor led the way for the Scots defensively with a game-high 13 tackles each. Taylor added 1.5 tackles-for-loss.
Duncan completed 13-of-20 passes for 128 yards with one interception for ACU. He also ran for 96 yards on 21 attempts.
The Scots will end their 2019 regular season on Nov. 16 at Oklahoma Panhandle State. Kickoff for the game on Nov. 16 is set for 2 p.m.
