One dead in train/pedestrian collision in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County resident was killed Saturday evening in a train/pedestrian collision in Paragould, officials said.
According to a post on the Paragould Police Department Facebook page, Benny Britt, 38, of Greene County died in the collision.
Officials said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 9 from Union Pacific Railroad employees about the collision near the Baldwin Street crossing.
“Patrol officers, members of the Paragould Fire Department and Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Ambulance personnel arrived shortly after the call. Upon arrival, it was learned that a southbound Union Pacific train encountered a subject on the tracks just south of the Baldwin St. crossing. Attempts by the train crew to warn the subject prior to the collision were unsuccessful,” Paragould police said in the post.
Britt was pronounced dead at the scene by Greene County Coroner Dick Pace.
No foul play is suspected and the incident is still under investigation, police said.
