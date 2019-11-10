Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/7/19 & 11/8/19)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Osceola (MJ Vance TD pass to Trayveon Moore)
Nominee number 1 is Osceola, MJ Vance drops back on the first play of scrimmage and connects with Trayveon Moore for a 69 yard touchdown. The Seminoles beat Newport 33-22 to clinch back to back 3A-3 titles. Osceola secures homefield advantage through the state semifinals.
Westside (Logan McPherson game winning TD)
Nominee number 2 is Westside. The Warriors and Gosnell had a Dick Clay Special for the 4A-3 title. Logan McPherson’s TD run with 12 seconds left would be the difference. Westside won 36-30 for their first conference title in program history. Bobby Engle’s crew also get a first round bye.
Marion (Daedrick Cail TD pass to Cayden Hunt)
Our final nominee is Marion. Daedrick Cail drops back and Cayden Hunt makes an outstanding snag and score. The Patriots beat Jonesboro 34-25 on Thursday to deny the Hurricane the 6A East title.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
