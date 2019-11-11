City Youth Ministries holds 14th annual Queens of the Hardwood

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Local high school athletes had the opportunity to showcase their talents in Jonesboro Sunday evening.
36 volleyball players from across Region 8 spiked it up against each other at the 14th annual Queens of the Hardwood event.
The event helps benefit City Youth Ministries in Jonesboro, with buckets set up in the gym to help raise money.
Those donations were set up under each player’s name with the player getting the most donations being crowned the “Queen.”
Organization Executive Director Denise Snider said this year’s event is special after many of the players just finished making a run at the state championship.
“So many schools represented either came in first place in their district or they either came into first or second," Snider said. “This is kind of a great way for the Jonesboro community to put a bow on top.”
All players in the fundraiser were graduating seniors.
