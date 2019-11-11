Fatal shooting under investigation

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead.
The shooting, according to Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, happened around midnight Sunday in Braggodocio.
The sheriff said one man died of a gunshot wound.
Officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control are assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.
Greenwell stressed the public is not in any danger.
He said that more information would be released later.
