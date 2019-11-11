Fill the Food Bank this Friday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Fill the Food Bank drive will happen this Friday all across Region 8.
One dollar can provide about four meals, and all the money raised stays in Arkansas to help feed those in need.
Fill the Food Bank will be all across Region 8 this year, and here’s how you can help at the following locations on Friday from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.:
- Kroger on Caraway Rd. in Jonesboro
- Walmart Supercenter on W Kingshighway, in Paragould
- Edwards Food Giant on 605 N Illinois Ave., in Harrisburg
- Walmart Supercenter on 512 Industrial Park Dr., in Trumann
- The Country Mart on 1020 E Main St., in Piggott
- Walmart on 1600 W Main St., Walnut Ridge
- If you would like to donate online, click here.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas provides hunger relief to people in need by raising awareness, securing resources, and distributing food through a network of non-profit agencies and programs.
