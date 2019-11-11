Little Rock teachers union to hold 1-day strike

Teachers, students and parents gather outside Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 for a "walk-in." Teachers across the district held similar events to show their opposition to the state no longer recognizing their union and Arkansas' ongoing control of Little Rock schools. (Source: Andrew Demillo)
By ANDREW DEMILLO | November 11, 2019 at 10:02 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 11:03 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock teachers say they'll go on strike for one day this week over an Arkansas panel's decision to strip their collective bargaining power and complaints about state control of the 23,000-student district.

The Little Rock Education Association said Monday that the strike will take place Thursday. The state Board of Education voted last month to no longer recognize the union once the state's contract expired on Oct. 31.

The district has said it would keep schools open during a strike.

Union leaders want the state to restore full local control of the district and their bargaining power. Arkansas has run Little Rock's schools since 2015.

The state board has voted to put the district under a local board to be elected in 2020 with limited authority.