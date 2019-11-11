Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man died when a car hit his motorcycle.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in Blytheville, according to a fatal crash summary from Arkansas State Police.
James Wright, 52, of Manila was westbound on Main Street when a 2012 Dodge Charger driven by Jonathan Penney, 24, of Blytheville, struck the rear of his 2006 Harley Davidson.
Wright died from his injuries. Penney, according to the report, was taken to Great River Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.
