Nov. 11: Rush hour sleet possible

Weather Headlines
A blast of Arctic air arrives behind a cold front this afternoon.
Rain becomes widespread across Region 8 by midday into early evening, leaving us with about one inch.
Sleet will then start to mix with rain for the evening rush hour, followed by sleet/snow later tonight.
Snow flurries will fly overnight into early Tuesday.
Some snow may accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces, especially in our northern counties.
It’s also going to turn noticeable colder!
News Headlines
Jonesboro police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.
A Greene County man died Saturday when he was struck by a train.
Dozens of volleyball players from across Region 8 spiked it up against each other at the 14th Annual Queens of the Hardwood.
